50 cent diddy beef
Music
50 Cent Once Again Mocks Diddy Following Not Guilty Verdict
Diddy was found not guilty on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. 50 Cent has already weighed in, roasting Diddy in the process.
By
Devin Morton
9 mins ago