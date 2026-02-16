Shyne Praises 50 Cent's Diddy Bashing, Explains Not Watching Netflix Doc

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Shyne Praises 50 Cent Diddy Bashing Turning Down Netflix Doc
May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper 50 Cent sits courtside during the second quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Shyne recently spoke with AllHipHop and with "The Breakfast Club" to talk about 50 Cent and his Netflix Diddy documentary.

Ever since Shyne went to prison and Diddy was acquitted in a shooting case in 1999, the relationship between the Bad Boy artist and his label boss has been the subject of much speculation. Following Sean Combs' sexual misconduct scandal, Shyne has been much more open about his criticisms of him, criticisms that 50 Cent might share.

During a recent conversation with AllHipHop's Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur and DJ Thoro, the rapper praised the G-Unit mogul for speaking out against Combs. 50 executive produced the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning and made his disdain for the Bad Boy mogul very clear.

"I just don't enter the chat randomly," Shyne said. "But in private conversations, I've defended 50. I wish I had a 50 when Diddy did me dirty and sent me to prison for all that time. Yes, there was a moment where I was larger than life while incarcerated... I was giving them the work. Every opportunity I get, I let people know how terrible a human being I thought he was. But after that, when I got out, people kind of got over it. I was deported, lost my voice. And so people didn't really want to hear about Diddy. They had kind of gotten over it at that point. But he's the reason I'm deported."

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

Shyne's Diddy Allegations

However, during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, he addressed why he hasn't seen The Reckoning. He may have been offered a spot on the docuseries.

"[The director of the doc] said she did reach out to me, she probably did... I didn't see the documentary, I heard that it's great. It's powerful, it's award-worthy," Shyne said concerning Diddy. "I heard I was in the documentary, even though I didn't speak. But obviously, they told the truth about what I've been saying... I didn't watch it because that's my trauma. Without getting into what he did to Cassie and all the other people that accused him, I know what he did to me as far as sending me to prison."

"In all fairness, I see a lot of people attacking 50 trying to bastardize the legitimate pain and suffering of those victims," he added. "But without 50, Alex [the director] might've had a hard time with her project... I didn't want to tell the Diddy story... There's nothing I can gain from [watching the documentary]. Everything that anybody could say, I know to be a fact... I know the potential... I'm not going to be that person and disbelieve those victims... I pray that Diddy rehabilitates."

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 14, 2024 Music Shyne Labels Funkmaster Flex A Liar After DJ Defended Diddy
Sean "Puffy" Combs Leaves Manhattan Supreme Court Pop Culture Shyne Nightclub Shooting Victim Says Diddy Is Responsible For Her Life-Changing 1999 Injuries
Jennifer_Diddy Relationships Sean "Diddy" Combs & Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Timeline
Comments 0