Shyne Praises 50 Cent's Diddy Bashing, Explains Not Watching Netflix Doc

Ever since Shyne went to prison and Diddy was acquitted in a shooting case in 1999, the relationship between the Bad Boy artist and his label boss has been the subject of much speculation. Following Sean Combs' sexual misconduct scandal, Shyne has been much more open about his criticisms of him, criticisms that 50 Cent might share.

During a recent conversation with AllHipHop's Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur and DJ Thoro, the rapper praised the G-Unit mogul for speaking out against Combs. 50 executive produced the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning and made his disdain for the Bad Boy mogul very clear.

"I just don't enter the chat randomly," Shyne said. "But in private conversations, I've defended 50. I wish I had a 50 when Diddy did me dirty and sent me to prison for all that time. Yes, there was a moment where I was larger than life while incarcerated... I was giving them the work. Every opportunity I get, I let people know how terrible a human being I thought he was. But after that, when I got out, people kind of got over it. I was deported, lost my voice. And so people didn't really want to hear about Diddy. They had kind of gotten over it at that point. But he's the reason I'm deported."

Shyne's Diddy Allegations

However, during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, he addressed why he hasn't seen The Reckoning. He may have been offered a spot on the docuseries.

"[The director of the doc] said she did reach out to me, she probably did... I didn't see the documentary, I heard that it's great. It's powerful, it's award-worthy," Shyne said concerning Diddy. "I heard I was in the documentary, even though I didn't speak. But obviously, they told the truth about what I've been saying... I didn't watch it because that's my trauma. Without getting into what he did to Cassie and all the other people that accused him, I know what he did to me as far as sending me to prison."