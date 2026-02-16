Katt Williams Claims To Have Dirt On Will Smith & Eddie Murphy

Katt Williams has said plenty about his celebrity peers over the years, and according to him, there's more where that came from. During a recent interview with Big Boy, the personality revealed that he has no regrets about exposing people in the entertainment industry, reflecting on his viral Club Shay Shay appearance.

“I’m not scared to say nothing,” he said. “I’ll say it.” Obviously, many weren't happy about the bombshell interview, which featured jabs at Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Tiffany Haddish, and many more. According to him, Dave Chappelle even confronted him about the interview after the fact, seemingly fishing for an apology.

"Chappelle came in the room. We had a great talk because we’ve been friends for years,” Williams remembered. “And then he just explained to me that I had hurt some people that was near and dear to him.” Williams claims, however, that he could have done a lot more damage than he did.

Katt Williams Reflects On His Club Shay Shay Interview

“The knockout punches were taken out just leaving the jabs so that whoever I talked about I didn’t completely blow their spot up,” he described. “Will Smith know the story I have not told. [...] Eddie Murphy know what I haven’t said.”

Williams said something similar back in 2024, when he provided some insight on the viral interview during an appearance at New York Magazine's Vulture Festival. At the time, he admitted that his initial goal was to take people down. Ultimately, he decided to hold back while still letting his peers know that he had dirt on them.