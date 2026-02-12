50 Cent Calls Katt Williams A “Crackhead” Over Comedy Special Jokes

50 Cent is certainly not shy when it comes to putting his peers on blast. Recently, for example, he took to Instagram to respond to some comments Katt Williams made about him in his new Netflix special. The comedian joked that the mogul's head is shaped like a square.

“Kat think I set him up in SHREVEPORT, he was talking to David Chappell back stage and didn't see Michael Blackson hit the stage," Fif wrote. "I think he said he smoke CRACK, or he was a crack head 😆 that's why he mad at me. LOL."

Fortunately, it looks like it didn't take long for 50 Cent to come around. In a follow-up post on Instagram, he seemed to take a different approach to his response.

“Damn KAT shooting at me, that’s my man,” the caption reads. “Alright I’m taking a break before I don’t have no friends. Ok I got a box head, it’s cool.”

50 Cent & T.I. Beef

Williams isn't the only person Fif has responded to on social media in recent days, however. During a recent episode of Nightcap Live, T.I. also accused him of avoiding a Verzuz battle against him.

"When I was talking to Swizz [Beatz], I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d do it, but the motherf***er that really would be the one, it ain’t gon' happen, but if Gucci [Mane], Young [Jeezy] and Gucci, that’s the one,’" the trap pioneer claimed. "Then I called my man, I said who I wanted. I said I wanted 50. He don’t want no smoke, though. I called my man out, he don’t want no smoke. He ducking smoke."