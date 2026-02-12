T.I. Claims He Has Paperwork Proving 50 Cent Is A Snitch

BY Caroline Fisher
T.I. Paperwork 50 Cent
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artist T.I. during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Jarrad Henderson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this month, T.I. accused 50 Cent of dodging a Verzuz battle against him, prompting some fiery back-and-forth.

50 Cent and T.I.'s long-running feud shows no signs of coming to an end any time soon. In fact, it only seems to be ramping up. This is because during an episode of Nightcap Live earlier this month, the trap pioneer accused Fif of dodging a Verzuz battle against him.

"When I was talking to Swizz [Beatz], I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d do it, but the motherf***er that really would be the one, it ain’t gon' happen, but if Gucci [Mane], Young [Jeezy] and Gucci, that’s the one,’" he explained. "Then I called my man, I said who I wanted. I said I wanted 50. He don’t want no smoke, though. I called my man out, he don’t want no smoke. He ducking smoke."

It didn't take long for the mogul to fire back. He did so by posting a clip of T.I.'s Crime Stoppers Atlanta advertisement on Instagram, implying that he's a snitch. "I know Atlanta pick and choose who they support," he captioned the post. "But yall gotta do better. LOL keep my name out ya mouth !"

Read More: T.I. Confidently Claps Back At 50 Cent's Snitching Accusations

Who Does 50 Cent Have Beef With?

He didn't stop there, however. 50 Cent went on to share a clip of T.I. in court testifying about the murder of one of his friends. "No, no , i don’t like it. No verses let’s do (The stay away challenge ) and stay away from me," the caption reads. "LOL."

Now, the back-and-forth continues, and it includes even more snitching allegations. In an Instagram comment captured by Akademiks TV on Twitter/X, 50 Cent refers to Tip as "King Rat."

"You playing on MY NAME when Only 1 of us a rat in real life," T.I. wrote in response. "You know I got your paperwork right? And my transcript is available online. Your Excuses is useless. Get yo ho a** in the box or STFU and live in fear. You soft son. You've Lost my respect."

50 Cent has beef with several peers besides T.I., including Ja Rule, Diddy, Benzino, and more.

Read More: T.I. Claims 50 Cent Is Avoiding A Verzuz Battle With Him, 50 Calls Him A Snitch

