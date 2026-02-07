T.I. Claims 50 Cent Is Avoiding A Verzuz Battle With Him, 50 Calls Him A Snitch

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Hip hop recording artist and entertainer T.I. before the game between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Not only did T.I. fans take issue with how 50 Cent responded to his Verzuz challenge, but it seems like the general public is split on this.

50 Cent and T.I. share a lot in common as hip-hop moguls, but that doesn't mean they have anything other than a contentious relationship. Whether it's the former clowning the latter for his standup comedy pivot or Tip challenging Fif to a Verzuz battle over the past decade, these two seem quite competitive and combative with each other.

The Atlanta rapper recently doubled down on his challenge to 50 during a live Nightcap episode in San Francisco on Friday (February 6), the podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. The trio spoke on Verzuz matchups at one point, with the guest remarking on who he wants or wanted to face. Or rather, who the guest would like to see in general.

"When I was talking to Swizz [Beatz], I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d do it, but the motherf***er that really would be the one, it ain’t gon' happen, but if Gucci [Mane], Young [Jeezy] and Gucci, that’s the one,’" he remarked, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. Jeezy versus Gucci ended up going down, as you know.

"Then I called my man," T.I. remarked, switching gears to the Queens icon. "I said who I wanted. I said I wanted 50. He don’t want no smoke, though. I called my man out, he don’t want no smoke. He ducking smoke. It’s cool. Now we're trying to think about other people who would do it. We mentioned [Lil] Wayne, and Wayne wouldn't be bad. I respect Wayne, I'm a Hot Boys fan. I feel like that would make some sense."

50 Cent's T.I. Beef

50 Cent responded to T.I.'s challenge by posting a video of his Crime Stoppers Atlanta advertisement to Instagram, implying that Tip is a snitch. "I know Atlanta pick and choose who they support, but yall gotta do better. LOL keep my name out ya mouth !" he captioned the post.

In addition, 50 Cent's issues with T.I. went further with another video he shared to Instagram, which shows courtroom footage of Tip testifying about the murder of his friend. "No, no , i don’t like it. No verses let’s do (The stay away challenge ) and stay away from me. LOL," 50 wrote.

