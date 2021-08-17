Verzuz battle
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Says He Wants To See Rick Ross Vs. T.I. "Verzuz" BattleThe former rapper made the suggestion on a new episode of his podcast.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureJuelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad To Shut Up When Referencing Verzuz Battle With JadakissThe Harlem legend had to clear the air when DJ Vlad brought up Jadakiss snatching Santana's bandana during their Verzuz battle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture21 Savage Says He Could Beat Anyone In 2016 XXL Freshman Class In VerzuzThe Atlanta rapper wants the track-for-track smoke with Lil Uzi Vert, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Fizz Claims Omarion Went Solo Because Fizz Had Sex With A Woman He LikedThe beef between B2K continues.By Lawrencia Grose
- EntertainmentAlicia Keys Kissed By Fan While Performing On TourThe award winning songstress got an unexpected smooch from an excited fan. By hnhh
- MusicJadakiss Claims The Lox's Verzuz Victory Allowed Him To Renegotiate His Def Jam ContractThe LOX's big win over Dipset was apparently huge for Jadakiss's career.By Rex Provost
- MusicOmarion Says His Sound Was Sabotaged During Verzuz Battle, Mario RespondsOmarion says Mario's team was behind his messed-up vocals at the battle.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureSummer Walker Hilariously Parodies Ray J's Viral "One Wish" PerformanceAfter Ray J's viral bomb at a Verzuz battle, the "Bitter" singer had some fun with the audio on TikTok.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Fizz Of B2K Joins The Omarion Hate Train, "This N*gga Can't Sing"Lil Fizz is the last member of B2K to chime in on Omarion's "background dancer" comment.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureChris Brown Says He's Willing To Do A "Verzuz" Battle With Usher, Talks Going Against DrakeWith all the talk about the recent Verzuz battle, Chris let us know who he'd be willing to go head-to-head with.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Says No One Is Beating Him In A Verzuz BattleKhaled says he's been making hits for decades-- "Google it."By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicLupe Fiasco Imagines A Jay-Z Vs. Lil Wayne Verzuz Battle: "I'd Watch..."Lupe Fiasco argues that a Jay-Z vs. Lil Wayne Verzuz set in Las Vegas would be worth watching.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMariah Carey Isn't Entertaining Any Beyoncé Verzuz Talk: "I’d Be Disrespecting Myself"Mariah Carey respectfully declined to comment on whether she would do a Verzuz against Beyoncé.By Joshua Robinson
- TVL.A. Reid Wants To See Beyoncé & Mariah Carey Face Off In A Verzuz: Twitter ReactsDuring an interview on "The Real," L.A. Reid reveals that his dream Verzuz battle would be between Beyoncé and Mariah Carey.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDJ Paul Says He Wouldn't Change Anything About Three 6 Mafia Vs. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Verzuz FightDJ Paul said the fight between Juicy J and Bizzy Bone was perfect.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicStyles P Admits To Researching Tekashi 6ix9ine For Verzuz BattleStyles P wanted to bring some trolling to The Lox Vs. Dipset event.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKatt Williams Elaborates On Why Kevin Hart "Verzuz" Doesn't Make Sense For HimKatt Williams expounds on previous comments about a "Verzuz" battle with Kevin Hart being akin to cheating.By Vaughn Johnson
- MusicJermaine Dupri Responds To Diddy's "Your Arms Too Short" Verzuz JabIn a Tik Tok showing off his beatmaking skills, Jermaine Dupri let Diddy know his arms are long enough. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureFat Joe Reveals Verzuz Had "A Bag" For Him & Ja RuleFat Joe took to IG to reveal how his Verzuz battle with Ja Rule came together. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureFat Joe Tells Ja Rule "You Was The Drake Before The Drake"Fat Joe had to let everybody know that Ja Rule was the hitmaker before Drizzy stepped on the scene. By Taylor McCloud
- RelationshipsNelly Tells His Side Of Ashanti Hug StoryNelly revealed what he was thinking walking over to hug Ashanti at the Fat Joe vs. Ja Rule Verzuz battle. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicDJ Paul Teases “Verzuz" Battle Between Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-HarmonyIs the long awaited “Verzuz” battle between Three-6-Mafia and Bone Thugs finally on the way?By Kevin Goddard