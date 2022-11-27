The Verzuz battle series has brought no shortage of iconic moments, yet some are easily misinterpreted. One of the most notable (and populated) Verzuz battles was Dipset against The Lox in 2021; two New York groups trading blows. During that battle, Jadakiss snatched Juelz Santana’s bandana. When he talked to DJ Vlad in a recent interview, Santana had to shut him up when the host brought up the incident.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Juelz Santana attends the Grungy Gentleman presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Pier 59 Studios on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Grungy Gentleman)

The DJ and Juelz spent some time discussing that iconic Verzuz battle. Vlad thought it was disrespectful for Jadakiss to do what he did. However, as soon as the words escaped his mouth, the Harlem MC shut him down quick. He did not allow for Vlad to start something between the two rappers.

“You are trying to start some s**t,” Santana remarked. “Shut up Vlad. Come on man, you’re not gonna do that. You’re trying to [start some s**t].”

The YouTube host and commentator tried to explain himself, but Juelz wasn’t having it. The 40-year-old rapper understood that they were performing, it was competitive, and that beef doesn’t have to start over that. In fact, he admitted that The Lox won the battle.

“It was all fair [in] love and war,” he explained. “That’s why I’ma check it I’m not gonna let you do that and you still my man but—it was a good little shot—but I’m gonna nip it in the bud.” Fortunately, it looks like Vlad didn’t accidentally start something with the “There It Go” star.

Juelz Santana says that The LOX won the "Verzuz" against Dipset before they're "more of a group." https://t.co/QqU8TM4NPX — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) November 27, 2022

“Like I said, just as much of the energy was high [at the Verzuz show]. I got so much love and so much respect for Jada, bro,” Juelz elaborated. “Yeah, I would never never, so that’s why I said I’m not even gonna let you do that… because the energy for me and Jada the respect the love we have for each other is is beyond him taking off my bandana. It was all fair [in] love and war in the midst of the time, you understand what I’m saying?”

All in all, Juelz Santana confirmed that the Verzuz between Dipset and The Lox was a big moment for the culture. Moreover, there was no disrespect or ill will between the rap groups at any time regarding the showdown. We’ll see if there are any collabs between the two on Juelz’s upcoming mixtape next month.

But who do you think won that Verzuz? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on the next hyped Verzuz battle.

