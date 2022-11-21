Juelz Santana says that he’s releasing a new mixtape next month. The veteran New York rapper announced his return to music on Instagram, Monday.

“FRIENDLY!!! Dropping Next Week MOTION!! Mixtape Dropping Next MONTH…,” Santana wrote in the announcement post, before adding, “Lets Go #ICFMF #WeInMotion #BackOutSide.”

NEW YORK – APRIL 16: Recording artist Juelz Santana visits BET’s “106 & Park” at BET Studios on April 16, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The post includes a video showing Santana in the studio listening to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who is interpolating 50 Cent’s “Many Men.”

Fans in the comments section appeared excited to hear new music from Santana. “I ain’t going to lie bro it’s about time,” one user wrote while another added: “Thank you my Genius.”

The project will be Santana’s first mixtape since 2020’s #FREESANTANA. He shared a new track with Benny The Butcher back in August, after being challenged by Funk Flex. He also appeared on Jim Jones’ “We Set the Trends (Remix),” earlier this year.

The announcement comes shortly after Santana recently discussed his long-rumored collaborative mixtape with Lil Wayne, I Can’t Feel My Face. Santana says that the project never saw the light of day due to “politics.”

“We didn’t get to put the album out on a major label because there was too much politics at the time,” he explained to VladTV. “You had Def Jam, Universal, Cash Money and Diplomats. Four different entities that had to come upon an agreement and come under one accord to push a project.”

“It was way bigger than us,” he continued, while adding, “We didn’t have the end-all control. See, now it’s a lot less. That’s why you can have a Durk and Lil Baby, you can have Drake and Future.”

Check out Santana’s announcement for his next mixtape below.

