Juelz Santana says that his collaborative album with Lil Wayne never saw the light of day because of “politics.” Santana discussed the long-awaited I Can’t Feel My Face with VladTV during a recent interview.

“Me and Wayne, just like normal, we did a bunch of records together,” Juelz explained. “A project worth got leaked. About 20 records did get leaked out there, which is the I Can’t Feel My Face you see.”

Afterward, he explained there were too many conflicting forces, citing Def Jam, Universal, Cash Money, and Diplomats.

“Politics-wise, we didn’t get to put the album out on a major label because there was too much politics at the time,” he said. “You had Def Jam, Universal, Cash Money, and Diplomats, you know what I’m saying.”

Santana added that I Can’t Feel My Face wasn’t the only album that Wayne struggled to put out. He also made reference to his joint album with T-Pain. It took the artists nearly a decade to release T-Wayne.

Santana says that things are different nowadays while referencing Drake, Future, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby.

“That time, like the way you get projects now from big artists, you didn’t get back in the day around our time because it was so much involved for you to get that. It was never about the artists, we were cool, and we was making music together. It was way bigger than us. We didn’t have the end-all control. See, now it’s a lot less. That’s why you can have a Durk and Lil Baby, you can have Drake and Future,” he said.

Check out Juelz Santana’s full explanation with VladTV below.

