album release
- MusicTimbaland Says "Vultures 2" Is "On The Way"Some reports suggest the album could be out as soon as March 8.By Ben Mock
- MusicKanye West Posts Conversation About Lack Of "Vultures 1" Spotify DropThe album's producers are seemingly concerned about its delayed appearance on the platform.By Ben Mock
- MusicKanye West Compares Himself To R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Jesus & Diddy On "Vultures"This appeared on one of many tracks previewed at Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's recent album listening party... which, of course, didn't end up dropping.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSexyy Red Twerks Like There's No Tomorrow To Celebrate "Hottest Hood Princess (Deluxe)" Release: Watch"Hottest Hood Princess (Deluxe)" had Red turned all the way up.By Ben Mock
- MusicJuicy J Promises 7 Albums Next Year, Seemingly Hints At RetirementJuicy J is planning to more than double his total number of career studio albums.By Ben Mock
- MusicKodak Black Vows To Be "Better" After Surprise Album, Name Drops Ariana Grande And Kylie Jenner In New SongBlack's "When I Was Dead" released without much fanfare earlier this week.By Ben Mock
- Music2 Chainz Announces Lil Wayne Collab "ColleGrove 2" Drops Next MonthFans will only have to wait a few more weeks.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj "Pink Friday 2": What We KnowThe highly anticipated follow-up to “Pink Friday” is coming soon. By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureAngus Cloud Partied With Friends In Last Pictures Taken Before His DeathAngus Cloud celebrated the release of MacArthur Maze’s "Blvck Saturday" album just days prior to his death.By Cole Blake
- MusicLeaked Snippets Tease Deep-Voiced Playboi CartiCarti fans finally get a hint of what to expect from "MUSIC".By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Hypes "Pink Friday 2" Release Amid Date ChangeThe Barbz are eating well in 2023.By Ben Mock
- MusicTravis Scott Confirms July 28 Release Date For "Utopia" At Rolling LoudFans know now exactly when to expect the new album.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureQuavo And Future Hit Up The Club To Promote "Rocket Power"Quavo and Future are living the good life, throwing around tons of cash.By Jake Lyda
- MusicJay Rock Says New Album Is All Hits: "No Skips"Jay Rock of course would never diss any of his own tracks.By Jake Lyda
- MusicConway The Machine Says He Dealt With “Severe Anxiety” At His Album Release PartyConway The Machine says he has become a "recluse."By Cole Blake
- MusicChloe Bailey Slams Critics Amid Low Album SalesChloe Bailey has been the target of vicious social media critique following the release of her album. By Precious Gibson
- MixtapesKool G Rap Drops "Last Of A Dying Breed" Album Featuring Big Daddy Kane & MoreThe 11-track project follows singles like "Born Hustler" and "Scared Money."By Isaac Fontes
- MusicSZA Announces New Album, "S.O.S." Dropping In DecemberSZA says that her next album is titled "S.O.S." and will be releasing next month.By Cole Blake
- MusicJuelz Santana On Why Lil Wayne Collab Album Wasn't ReleasedJuelz Santana says his collaborative album with Lil Wayne was held up due to "too much politics."By Cole Blake
- MusicOffset Pushes Back The Release Date Of New Album: ReportOffset revealed that he delayed the release of his follow-up to "Father Of 4." By Aron A.