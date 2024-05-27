Rah Swish Teams Up With Rowdy Rebel, Jim Jones, & More On His New Project, "Elevator Music"

Rah Swish has returned with a new project in the form of Elevator Music, a 14-track mixtape featuring collaborations with Rowdy Rebel, Jim Jones, Lonny Love, Honey Bxby, and several more artists. It shows Swish diversify his sound more than ever before.

Fans appear to be loving the new music. When Swish announced Elevator Music's release on Instagram, they shared their excitement in the comments section. "A LOTTA BIG TUNES ON HERE," one user wrote. Another added: "Needed something for the gym." Others left behind plenty of fire emojis.

Rah Swish Returns With "Elevator Music"





Swish is perhaps best known for his collaboration with Pop Smoke on "Brush Em" back in 2021. That song peaked at number 1 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Billboard chart at the time. It appeared on Smoke's posthumous album, Faith. Prior to the new album, he most recently released the mixtape 9 Shots in the Ruger in 2023.

Swish recently sat down with Revolt for an interview about the new project, during which he revealed where the idea for the title came from. "I had no name for about two months and was just trying to figure out how to flip elevation," he said. "The project has a different vibe from myself and a mix of different songs. We’re trying to elevate and go to the top. One day, I was in the hotel pushing a button, and it wasn't working because I had forgot to tap the key first. That’s when I thought, “Oh s**t, I can't get up the elevator.” I just put it together and called it Elevator Music." Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed nearly collaborating on another song with Pop Smoke, possibly working with Cash Cobain in the future, and more. Check out Swish's latest project on Apple Music and Spotify above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rah Swish on HotNewHipHop.

"Elevator Music" Tracklist:

WHO AM I TESEHKI BT with Rowdy Rebel FELON MUSIC SOMETHING WRONG DASANI with Lonny Love FEEL A WAY with Honey Bxby RUMORS AIN'T TRYNA TALK with Tay Savage ONE OF ONE with Jim Jones WHEN YOU FREE with BreezyLYN YUKATAN with 310babii, ALLBLACK I DON'T LIKE I AM NOT HUMAN

