new project
- MixtapesEARTHGANG & Spillage Village Deliver 5-Song EP "ROBOPHOBIA"After dropping "BLACKLIGHT" back in November, EARTHGANG finally delivers the EP.By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesHit-Boy & LaRussell Release Their Joint EP "RENT DUE" Early On EVENThe duo also announced a "Rent Relief" program along with the release. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicThe Alchemist Announces "Hall & Nash 2" With Westside Gunn & Conway The MachineThis trio had scrapped a sequel to the Griselda rappers' "Hall & Nash" mixtape, and they are reviving it exclusively as a physical release.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesE-40 Comes Out With First LP In Three Years With "Rule Of Thumb: Rule 1"E-40 grabs Larry June, Gucci Mane, Too $hort and more. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesQueen Naija Shares Some Gorgeous Vocals On Her New EP "After The Butterflies"Lead singles include "No Fake Love" with NBA YoungBoy. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicConway The Machine & J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League Working On New Project, Erik Ortiz ConfirmsJ.U.S.T.I.C.E. League is apparently producing one of Conway The Machine's upcoming albums.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesLil Wayne Drops Off 10 Glorious Tracks With "Tha Fix Before The VI"Lil Wayne does it again.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesCam'ron Keeps It Short And Sweet With 8-Track Project "The Lost Files: Vol. 1Cam'ron has blessed his fans with new music.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMemphis Bleek Says JAY-Z Isn't Interested In Doing A Collaborative AlbumMemphis Bleek says he thinks he missed his chance for a collaborative album with JAY-Z.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearJT Announces New Clothing Project, The Girl JT WorldJT is putting out a clothing line later this week.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesEST Gee & Young Shiners Remind Us That "Shiners Are Forever" On New CompilationThe Louisville MC leads his collective on this hard-hitting and crowded tape.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesJPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown Unleash "Scaring The Hoes: DLC Pack" EPThe best duo of the year graced us with four more bangers that display their unmatched chemistry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesKayCyy Links Up With Gesaffelstein For "TW2052" ProjectKayCyy continues to evolve.By Alexander Cole