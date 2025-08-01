Boosie Badazz Gives Out Free Life Advice On "Words Of A Real One"

Boosie Badazz is calling "Words Of A Real One" "PROBABLY THE REALEST ALBUM" he's ever put out in his prolific career.

Boosie Badazz has still managed to generate a lot of buzz thanks to his controversial statements on social media. Lately, he's received backlash for his support of Diddy throughout his federal court battle. The Gilbert Arenas gambling arrest also set him off labeling it is another attempt to "TAKE THE BLACK MAN DOWN."

But this weekend, the Louisiana luminary is using his voice differently. He's back with a new album, Words Of A Real One, a 13-track collection of wise life advice and personal accounts. Boosie has been hyping on the project on his X, calling it "PROBABLY THE REALEST ALBUM" he's ever made.

While he might have saved his best lyrical material for this effort, it seems he's got more ready to go. On the cover it says, "Volume 1," suggesting this has the potential to become a series. For fans of Boosie Badazz, this has to be an exciting possibility.

On the record, he's providing passionate performances along with a diverse set of beats. For example, "Shame On Me?" sees Boosie work in a somber guitar loop as he holds himself accountable for all of the contentious things he's said and done.

Overall, the Southern rap veteran has always spoke freely and honestly, but he takes things to a new level in that regard here. Check out what Boosie has to share for y'all below.

Boosie Badazz Words Of A Real One

Words Of A Real One Tracklist:

  1. Words Of A Real N****
  2. Say Nun
  3. Shame On Me?
  4. Hustle
  5. PTSD
  6. BAE / U Bring It Outta Me
  7. Be Cool Your Time Coming (feat. Spiffie Luciano)
  8. Still Dreaming
  9. Gang Bangin
  10. Rocket Man Flow
  11. Mirror
  12. Story Was Told
  13. Like The Mob

