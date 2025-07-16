Benny The Butcher Brings Ominous Vibes To "Summertime Butch 2"

Benny The Butcher announced this project alongside its lead single, "Summer '25." The sequel sports two more songs than the original.

Benny The Butcher is back and he's got some ill intentions on Summertime Butch 2. It's the sequel to the inaugural Summertime Butch which he put out in August 2024. Released through his Black Soprano Family imprint, the original sported 10 tracks with features from ElCamino, Ray Moon, Harry Fraud, and more.

This time though, the bar is raised even higher on the guest and producer front. Daringer, Mike WiLL Made-It, Nyckles, Nickel Plated, and more round out the latter. As for MCs, G Herbo, Westside Gunn, Bruiser Wolf, and Bun B headline the former group.

It's clear that Benny The Butcher wanted to bring a bigger event with SB2 and it he succeeded in that regard. There's a nice melting pot of beats and production styles, something that the Buffalo native has been doing since signing to Def Jam.

But this isn't a release from the label, though. Just like the first, BSF distributed this one. For the most part, Benny is out to show that he's got all the confidence in the world that he's running rap right now and he's not apologizing for it either.

Whether you believe that is up to you, but he's been incredibly relentless this year. This is technically his second original release with the predecessor being Excelsior. But the Griselda rapper also dropped off the deluxe to STABBED & SHOT 2 in March, which added two more songs and a plethora of bonus content on the Apple Music version.

Spin the 12-track set below.

Benny The Butcher Summertime Butch 2

Summertime Butch 2 Tracklist:

  1. Summer Feelin' (Intro)
  2. Jasmine's (feat. Westside Gunn) with Daringer
  3. Hood On Fire (feat. Bruiser Wolf) with Daringer
  4. Told You So with Mike WiLL Made-It
  5. Where's Butch (Skit) [feat. Mike Murphy]
  6. Summer '25
  7. Why Would I (feat. G Herbo)
  8. 77 Club
  9. Gold Plated Leica (feat. OT The Real)
  10. In The Wall (feat. Bun B)
  11. Pandoras (feat. ElCamino & Duckman)
  12. Lo Lo's

