Benny The Butcher Is Claiming "Summer '25" As His On New Single

BY Zachary Horvath 37 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
benny-the-butcher benny-the-butcher
Benny The Butcher is bringing back the "Summertime Butch" title for a second year later this month. "Summer '25" is the lead single.

Benny The Butcher is looking to run another summer as he's just left off "Summer '25." It's the lead single to his upcoming project, Summertime Butch 2. The Griselda rapper did the exact same thing last year with "Summer '24," as the first Summertime Butch followed not too long after that.

This time around the Buffalo native is dropping the tape on July 16 which is sooner than when we got the first in this new series. Last year, we received it on August 9. That was also a Black Soprano Family collaboration project, so we will see if Benny decides to attach his label for this sequel.

On "Summer '25," the prolific MC drops some bars about some of the events of the last few months. The Oklahoma City Thunder winning their first NBA title, the Los Angeles wildfires, and even the Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills situation. He references the latter in comical fashion.

But as we said, Benny The Butcher is looking to run these next couple of months. He raps with conviction when he drops lines like, "Spent last summer broke, but, now wе up / We gotta give him his / 'Cause last year was y'all turn / But, this summer, y'all stick-up kids."

Be sure to tap into "Summer '25" below to get ready for The Butcher's return.

Read More: How Tinker Hatfield Shaped The Modern Sneaker Industry

Benny The Butcher "Summer '25"

Quotable Lyrics:

Its Summertime Butch deuce, I had to make it annual
In a pot scrapin' granules, this how I made it tangible
I'm Montana Ave Butch, I'm literally from trap heaven
Y'all n****s chit-chat reckless, and basically, that's tellin'
Can't compare me to no new rappers, they gotta be past legends
She ask for dough before I f*ck, but, basically, that's beggin'

Read More: Lil Durk's Mixtapes, Ranked

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.5K
00f50836f83386773ca067e8920e5cc5.1000x1000x1 Mixtapes Benny The Butcher Gives Fans A Gritty Summer With "Summertime Butch" 3.0K
4e33528935a94cf064f3e9f73a12ea0f.544x544x1 Songs Benny The Butcher And Drake Are Elite On New Song "Buffalo Freestyle" 8.3K
Universal Music Group's 2024 After Party Presented By Coke Studios And Merz Aesthetics' #SmartTox Music Drake & Benny The Butcher’s “Buffalo Freestyle” Vanishes From Streaming Services 3.6K