Benny The Butcher Is Claiming "Summer '25" As His On New Single

Benny The Butcher is looking to run another summer as he's just left off "Summer '25." It's the lead single to his upcoming project, Summertime Butch 2. The Griselda rapper did the exact same thing last year with "Summer '24," as the first Summertime Butch followed not too long after that.
This time around the Buffalo native is dropping the tape on July 16 which is sooner than when we got the first in this new series. Last year, we received it on August 9. That was also a Black Soprano Family collaboration project, so we will see if Benny decides to attach his label for this sequel.
On "Summer '25," the prolific MC drops some bars about some of the events of the last few months. The Oklahoma City Thunder winning their first NBA title, the Los Angeles wildfires, and even the Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills situation. He references the latter in comical fashion.
But as we said, Benny The Butcher is looking to run these next couple of months. He raps with conviction when he drops lines like, "Spent last summer broke, but, now wе up / We gotta give him his / 'Cause last year was y'all turn / But, this summer, y'all stick-up kids."
Be sure to tap into "Summer '25" below to get ready for The Butcher's return.
Benny The Butcher "Summer '25"
Quotable Lyrics:
Its Summertime Butch deuce, I had to make it annual
In a pot scrapin' granules, this how I made it tangible
I'm Montana Ave Butch, I'm literally from trap heaven
Y'all n****s chit-chat reckless, and basically, that's tellin'
Can't compare me to no new rappers, they gotta be past legends
She ask for dough before I f*ck, but, basically, that's beggin'
