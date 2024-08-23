Benny The Butcher And Drake Are Elite On New Song "Buffalo Freestyle"

It's finally on streaming.

Drake has been an admirer of the Griselda wave for years. He have them a shout out during his 2019 interview with Rap Radar. He also linked up with acclaimed Griselda producer Conductor Williams for "8AM In Charlotte," one of his best songs in years. The fans were itching to see what a legitimate Drake and Griselda collaboration would sound like. "Buffalo Freestyle" delivered. The track has been floating around on social media for a couple days, but the streaming release of the song has made it official. It turns out, Drake and Benny the Butcher are an elite pairing.

The production is as dusty and soulful as one would hope for a Benny the Butcher outing. There's a vocal sample, and a tempo that screams East Coast. Drake kicks things off with an elongated verse that reeks of the energy he brought to the Scary Hours 3 EP. He sounds hungry, and given the outcome of the Dot battle, he has reason to be. It's a good pocket for Drake to be in, and he proves that he can still go bar for bar with the best out there. The 6 God has spent the summer dabbling in dancehall and pop tracks, so it is a nice reminder. That being said, Benny the Butcher dominates the track. He's on his home turf, and he proves that few rappers can compare when it comes to hard-bitten bars. "Buffalo Freestyle" was a long time coming, and it's worth the wait.

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep my circle small so the blunt gets back quicker

I just woke up and tripped on a glass slipper

I guess Cinderella must've called up her own Uber

I've always been able to see the depths of my own future