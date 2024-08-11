Benny The Butcher Addresses J Cole Diss Rumors On New Album

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Benny the Butcher and J. Cole perform at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage/Getty Images)
A lot of people thought that their "Johnny P's Caddy" collab was a sneak diss, and Benny The Butcher finally revealed the truth.

Corny rap fans only have two ways of looking at a relationship between two MCs: they should either be best friends dropping a joint album or dissing each other on wax for sport. It's a pretty reductive way of looking at artistry and collaboration, especially in today's hip-hop climate that has some really salient examples of both extreme outcomes, but is mostly filled with friendly or distant competition on smaller scales. But a lot of times, these corny rap fans are right on the money with their thirst for beef... Did they get it right this time around? Well, Benny The Butcher himself finally has an answer on his new album, Summertime Butch.

For those unaware, there's been some fan rumblings for some time now that J. Cole sneak dissed Benny on their "Johnny P's Caddy" collab off the Black Soprano Family boss' 2022 album, Tana Talk 4. Even some media figures like Math Hoffa speculated on this idea, taking incredibly competitive and flag-planting verses from each lyricist to their logical extremes. It's similar to the conversation that once dominated Kendrick Lamar's feature on Big Sean's "Control," as less knowledgeable fans (and rappers...) misrepresented K.Dot's competitive invitation as outright disrespect. On the track "The Blue Building," Benny The Butcher finally spoke on these rumors.

Benny The Butcher's "The Blue Building": Listen

"Trolls tell me I got dissed by Cole on my record," Benny The Butcher raps on the cut. "I'm like, 'Is y'all slow?' That's my n***a / We having hour-long conversations from home / I'm picking his brain on my way to the throne, I ain't no dumb n***a / I ain't get here focusing on figures alone, I played more of the distributor role / He told me, 'Butch, if you see yourself winning, you got a vision to throw.'"

So there you have it, fans: you don't have to worry about Benny The Butcher and J. Cole trading bars anytime soon. In other Butch news, he recently gave due flowers to another killer spitter: Lloyd Banks. "Lloyd Banks, one of the top n***as ever," the Buffalo native shared on Instagram. "That's one rap n***a that n***as don't wanna play with, He got a million lines. You be like, 'How the f**k I didn't think of that?'"

