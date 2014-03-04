Lloyd is a popular R&B vocalist and occasional rapper who hails from Atlanta, Georgia.

Since getting his start age 12 in the boy band N-Toon, he's gone on to released four solo studio albums, an EP and a mixtape, and has collaborated with the likes of Ashanti, Andre 300, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, 8Ball & MJG, Huey, Pitbull, Dem Franchize Boyz, Jibbs, Lola Monroe, Nipsey Hussle, Wale, Mystikal, August Alsina, Bun B, The Outlawz, Juelz Santana, Young Jeezy, Trey Songz, Ja Rule, 2 Chainz, Ma$e, Rocko, Gucci Mane, Curren$y, Trinidad James, Kendrick Lamar, Common and many more.

Most recently, he was featured on Childish Gambino's 2013 album Because The Internet, on the cut "III. Telegraph Ave. ('Oakland' by Lloyd)", having released a big single with Juicy J earlier titled "Twerk Off". Stay tuned for updates on his career.