Benny The Butcher Ices Freddie Gibbs' Baby Mama Out After Snatching Indiana Native's Chain

If there's anyone in the rap game you don't want to play with, it's Benny The Butcher. Freddie Gibbs has been learning this the hard way in recent years, particularly after getting his chain snatched during a run-in with the New Yorker and his goons. The Indiana native's baby mama, known online as The Fit Mami, was with him at the time of the incident and wound up being prescribed medication to help with her panic attacks afterward. She and Gibbs are no longer together romantically, as he allegedly walked out after finding out about her pregnancy, but the content creator isn't struggling on her own. Instead, she's got The Butcher to keep her warm.

After taking some ice off his 41-year-old opp, the East Coast icon is now putting a brand new flashy piece on The Fit Mami (real name Destini). In the video below, Benny hooks the large necklace around her slender neck as she proudly poses for the flashing cameras. Afterward, they snapped some pictures together, both giving stone-cold stares before Destini picked up the BF pendant and showed off her grills proudly for everyone to see. "I'm like her bodyguard," The Butcher jokes before Gibbs' ex wraps her arm around him.

Read More: Benny The Butcher Lists Tyler, The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, And More As His Dream Collaborators

Benny The Butcher Doesn't Mind Taking Sloppy Seconds from His Opp

At this point, it's unclear if The Fit Mami is interested in seriously pursuing the Tana Talk 4 artist, or if she simply wants to get a rise out of Gibbs. He hasn't said much about her antics as of late, but this move just might be what pushes him to speak out after confirming a new relationship of his own; we'll be sure to update you on the latest as it comes.

Benny The Butcher isn't the only MC we've seen outside with The Fit Mami this year. Earlier in the winter she was posted up with Millyz, who called the buzzcut-rocking beauty his "treacherous little twin" in one post. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs' Baby Mama & Millyz Wear Matching Outfits After Her Diss Track: "Treacherous Lil Twin"

[Via]