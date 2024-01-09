FIT MAMI's "New Baby Mama" Diss Track Attacks Freddie Gibbs, Nicki Minaj Style: Stream

We already wrote about Latto and Ice Spice notably bringing their subliminal beef with them into 2024, and it looks like they aren't the only ones holding grudges. After giving birth to a baby boy, Freddie Gibbs' ex has some fighting words for the Indiana native, who allegedly got her pregnant before deciding he doesn't feel ready for fatherhood. Destini, better known as FIT MAMI online, has told her side of the story online, but her former boyfriend has hardly spoken on the situation, save for denying the rumours about her paying for his phone bill.

In the last quarter of 2023, Destini further pushed Gibbs' buttons by linking up with his arch nemesis, Benny The Butcher. A photo of the twosome went viral online, and now it seems that the influencer might've used her time with the East Coast icon to get some advice on a diss track she's been crafting. Earlier this week, she unleashed her version of Nicki Minaj's "Barbie Dreams," aptly titled "New Baby Mama."

Freddie Gibbs' Ex Goes Off Over "Barbie Dreams" Beat

"What type of ni**a say he want a kid and disown it? / The same type of ni**a that freeze up in the heat of the moment," Destini asks her ex over the famous beat. "I knew you was a b**ch when you seen Benny The Butcher / And he b**ch slapped you after he took your chain and your Rolex," she continues, mentioning Gibbs' infamous beatdown at the hands of his rival.

Check out the wild music video for FIT MAMI's "New Baby Mama," diss track above. If you're feeling her bars, be sure to show the social media starlet some love on Spotify/Apple Music. As for her baby daddy's newest musical efforts, he spent some time in the studio with Propain and Devin The Dude before wrapping up 2023. Tap into that at the link below, and check back later for more HNHH release recommendations.

