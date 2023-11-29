Freddie Gibbs' Baby Mama & Benny The Butcher Get Up Close & Personal In New Photo

It's no secret that Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher don't get along. However, back in May, hip-hop heads were surprised to find out about the drama between the Indiana native and his former partner, known online as The Fit Mami. During their relationship, the rapper and adult actress seemed all smiles, but according to her, he bailed on their future plans after finding out she was pregnant, suddenly feeling unready to take on the responsibility of more children. "He had this idea that we would name the baby Penny, like Penny Hardaway if he was a boy. BFFR," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

"When I told Freddie his tone immediately changed," the content creator, whose name is Destini, noted. "I'm so confused at this point, because have we not been talking about having a baby for the last eight months??" After she told this story and outed Gibbs for the alleged photos of him spreading his booty cheeks in her camera roll, it seems the two haven't been able to make up. Instead, she's turning her attention to another lyricist – one who her baby daddy hates.

The Fit Mami Seeks Revenge on Freddie Gibbs

On Tuesday (November 28) evening, @akamedemiks shared a new photo of Destini and Benny The Butcher looking more than a little comfortable. Her body looks as snatched as ever after giving birth, and the 39-year-old wasn't shy about wrapping his hands around her bare midsection while leaning in to whisper sweet nothings in her ear. We're curious to see what, if anything, Gibbs will have to say about this, and we'll be sure to keep you up to date on the situation.

His public feud with The Fit Mami this spring (and her new photos with The Butcher) aren't the only ones we've seen Freddie Gibbs take in 2023. While showing off a massive new tattoo to fans a few months back, they showed no mercy when roasting him over the artwork. Read what critics were saying at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

