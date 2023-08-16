Freddie Gibbs Gets Roasted By Fans For Massive New Tattoo

Freddie Gibbs is no stranger to picking fights on social media. Last month, a longtime beef he’s had with DJ Akademiks was reignited. Ak used Gibbs’ birthday as an opportunity to take some shots at him. Not only did he bring up an online nickname of Freddie’s but also made jokes about his albums not selling high numbers. Freddie took some shots back at Ak and it quickly devolved into the pair hurling insults on Twitter. Now Freddie is under attack from someone else entirely, his fans.

Earlier this week Freddie Gibbs took to social media to show off a massive new leg tat he got. That tattoo features three portraits of Samuel L. Jackson, Mike Tyson, and Wesley Snipes respectively. Immediately once the video was posted to Twitter fans began to question the accuracy of the art. “That’s 50 Tyson” read one of the comments which elicited a laugh from Gibbs. Others took aim at the whole idea of the tat. “Getting movie characters on your skin at 40 some ridiculous shit but hey could be worse,” one comment reads. Check out what it looks like below.

Freddie Gibbs Gets Some Legends Tatted On Him

Freddie Gibbs dropped his new album $oul $old $eperately last year. The project had a stacked list of collaborators, as his records often do. Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild, and Scarface all made appearances on the project. The album debuted at number 11 on the Billboard 200, making is Gibbs’ highest appearance on the chart to date.

Freddie Gibbs has also appeared on a pair of new singles this year. He joined BJ The Chicago Kid for a new single called “Liquor Store In The Sky” back in June. Last month he followed that up with another new song called “TRUTH OR DARE” this time alongside Chika. What do you think of Freddie Gibbs massive new tattoo? Let us know in the comment section below.

