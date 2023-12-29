tattoo
- MusicQuavo Poses Alongside Superfan With His Face Tattooed On Their BackThe Italian fan showed some serious dedication.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJoe Exotic Can't Stop Thirsting Over Machine Gun Kelly And His New TattooJoe Exotic has no shame.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly's New Tattoo Has Fans StunnedHe got his arms and torso covered up and fans couldn't believe it.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsNe-Yo's Mystery Woman Reveals Tattoo Of His Silhouette Under Her ButtSocial media sleuths have noticed that the pair recently travelled to Dubai together, but it's unclear how serious their bond is.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDoja Cat Hits Grammys With Bold New Look, Fans Question Her ChoicesWhile this isn't the Los Angeles native's wildest outfit, she did show off some new style leanings that had some fans shaking their heads.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBlueface's Side Chick Bonnie Tattoos His Face On Her BootyChrisean Rock will likely have a lot to say about this.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsLil Pump Channels Chrisean Rock With Donald Trump Mugshot Tattoo, Fans Obliterate Him For ItLil Pump does as he pleases.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIs Chrisean Rock's Blueface Face Tattoo Real? It Seems Like We Have Our AnswerSome have questioned the authenticity of the tattoo.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChrisean Rock Reacts To Blueface Face Tattoo Backlash, Takes Subtle Shot At Jaidyn AlexisChrisean is shameless.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJaidyn Alexis Seemingly Reacts To Chrisean Rock's New Blueface TattooJaidyn Alexis' face remains tattoo-free.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Gets Blueface Face Tattoo Amid Reunion BacklashChrisean Rock is more committed than ever.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDid 21 Savage Get A Latto Tattoo? Fans Speculate He May HaveFans continue to craft their theories.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDamar Hamlin's New Tattoo Commemorates Cardiac Arrest SurvivalJanuary 2 marked one year since Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest.By Ben Mock
- MusicKanye West Gets "Vultures" Tattoo, Matching With Ty Dolla SignUnfortunately for fans waiting for the collab album, ink on skin does not set the project's release in stone... but when has Ye ever done that?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Reveals They Want To Get All Of Their Tattoos RemovesUzi claims that they want to "go corporate."By Lavender Alexandria