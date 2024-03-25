Waka Flocka Gets Tattoo Of His Ex's Name Covered Just Weeks After She Did The Same

It didn't take long for fans to draw parallels between the two.

While some relationships are happily ever after, it still seems like a bad idea to get your partner's name tatted on you. Online there are hundreds and hundreds examples of people who got ink they eventually regretted as they moved on from the relationship it was based on. That was the case for Tammy Rivera who was married to rapper Waka Flocka for eight years. She has the rapper's real name, Juaquin, tatted on her shoulder. Or at least she did until a few weeks ago when she revealed in an Instagram post that she'd had it covered up.

Now, Waka Flocka has followed in her footsteps. He also had a tat of her name, this time on his fingers. While parts of it were covered it parts were also repurposed into a new piece. For example the T in Tammy is now part of the word "Hits." Across both of his hands it reads "Hits Squad." The timing seems a little bit too close to be a coincidence. Tammy didn't confirm whether her cover-up was recent or just recently announced. Check out the before and after pictures of Flocka's tattoo of his ex's name below.

Waka Flocka Covers Up Tattoo Of His Ex-Wife's Name

Last week, Waka Flocka popped up in a pretty unexpected place. Nicki Minaj played a pair of sold-out shows in Atlanta during her Pink Friday 2 tour stop in the seminal rap city. During the second show, Minaj was joined on stage by a pair of rap stars. First came 2 Chainz who joined Nicki for a performance of their collaboration "Beez In The Trap." Later on, she brought out Waka to perform and also to show his love to Nicki with a heartfelt speech about her success.

What do you think of Waka Flocka getting a tattoo he has of his ex-wife's name covered up? Do you think it's just a coincidence that he did it just a few weeks after she did the same thing? Let us know in the comment section below.

