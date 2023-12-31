Waka Flocka's Done With Internet Beef

Waka Flocka Flame has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinion online, and lately, he's been using his platform for good. The NYC native recently hopped on his Instagram Story to reveal that he's been doing some self-reflection, and ultimately came to the decision that he wants to do better. Waka Flocka claims that thinking back on loved ones he's lost made him realize what's most important to him, and it's not internet drama.

"I'm stuck in thought so much shawty I'm missing tf outta the dead homies onGod," he began. "I'll never let y'all names die in vain that's why I'm tryna be the best version of myself and don't sellout." He continued, noting how part of his transformation is "never ever" arguing online again. "I stand on ten toes in real life baby boys," Waka Flocka also added.

Waka Flocka Wants To "Save The Next Generation"

The 37-year-old went on, claiming that as an adult, "gangsta stuff" doesn't matter to him anymore. According to him, those who don't move on from "street" life are simply "immature." He also says that to "save the next generation to come," others should avoid it too.

"These streets real asf," he explained. "Keep letting these l*me a** fakers lie. I see a lot of people with choices and choose the streets or some f*ck up young and result to street sh*t. [...] I pray to God some real big dawg try to link no camera sh*t to save y'all young boys... our real family's lives on the line and that's the sh*t y'all not see until ya after life." What do you think of Waka Flocka revealing that he wants to help out the next generation? What about his claim that he's done arguing on the internet? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

