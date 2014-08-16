Waka Flocka is currently one of the biggest presences in the rap game, both literally and figuratively, and is a true trap champion, facilitating the art of turning up with his music and movement. He rose to recognition after the success of his 2009 singles "No Hands", "O Let’s Do It" and "Hard In Da Paint", which led to his signing with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Brick Squad Records and Warner Bros. Records. He now runs his own label, Brick Squad Monopoly, which is home to Wooh Da Kid, 808 Mafia, Dirt Gang, YG Hootie, Joe Moses, Haitian Fresh and more.

To date, he’s collaborated with Soulja Boy, Yo Gotti, Nicki Minaj, Rocko, T-Pain, Jim Jones, Twista, The Game, Cam’ron, DJ Khaled, Ace Hood, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Twista, Movado, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Bun B and many, many more.

Most recently, he announced plans for an EDM album titled "Flockaveli Psychotics", dealt with the death of his brother Kayo Redd and embarked on the "Return Of Flocka" winter tour. Unfortunately, he and former friend/collaborator Gucci Mane are now severely estranged due to differences stemming mostly from the latter’s general belligerence. Despite this, he continues to put in work, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.