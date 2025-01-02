Waka Flocka Flame Reveals He Faked Getting Jumped By 10 People And Fans Clown Him For It

How are you making fun of people for believing a fake narrative that you started?

Waka Flocka Flame caused a lot of fan concern this week when he posted a picture of his seemingly injured face with the following caption: "Can't believe nobody helped me fight ten n***as off but I'm still standing ten toes marks." However, it turns out that this was apparently all fake and just a joke, so we're guessing he just wanted to make a quick viral moment out of some makeup. What's more is that the rapper even chastised the media for following this narrative and speaking on it, even if he was the one to directly start it and share it with the world. "Crazy y'all n***as believed that s**t," he said in a social media video before following it up with some tweets and an Instagram post.

"Not a single media outlet that reported on my s**t reached out to me or my team to confirm anything..." Waka Flocka Flame tweeted. "They ran with a caption as they headline. Imagine a world where facts aint checked and a ig post can steer a string of #news." "Internet be so quick to believe s**t without doing any research [laughing emoji]... too many ppl just proved how easy it is to believe #fakenews," he added in another tweet before screenshotting them both on an Instagram post and adding a caption.

Waka Flocka Flame Faked His Jumping To... Prove A Point?

"Life can be a movie or a reality... all how you look at it.." Waka Flocka Flame captioned his Instagram post summing up his thoughts on the matter. "remember do yo research [laughing emoji] confirm yo facts... most importantly dont let em manipulate... cause I just showed yall how easy it is to create a fake narrative outta a picture #flockfacts."