Waka Flocka Flame Defends Donald Trump Despite Getting Called Out For Not Voting

Waka Flocka Flame says using his voice as a celebrity is more important than voting.

Waka Flocka Flame fired back at users on social media who called him out for not actually voting despite being a vocal supporter of former president Donald Trump. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote back: "Keep worry about me not voteN… Y’all mad because i know we second class citizens…. Idgaf but i pay attention to who 🐑’n… my voice bigger then my vote.. ain’t no punking me!!! Fake Bully’s."

Fans had mixed responses to Waka's revelation. One supporter of Donald Trump wrote back: "Shake off the keyboard warriors. We know who they are and they don't have the balls to do it face to face. Keep doing what you are doing. There are more of us than there are of them. Believe that!" Another countered: "How much Trump pay you? You’re not voting but want to tell ppl who to vote for? I don’t expect much logic from you though lmao."

Donald Trump Speaks During Rally In Milwaukee

Donald Trump speaks during his political rally at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday. © Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Waka is far from the only celebrity to endorse Donald Trump for President. Others include Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Amber Rose, and Lil Pump. On the other side of the aisle, Kamala Harris has gotten numerous high-profile endorsements in recent weeks as well. Those include Cardi B, Bruce Springsteen, Usher, Lady Gaga, and many more. Even though she can't vote, Rihanna voiced her support for Harris on Tuesday as well.

Waka Flocka Goes Off On Social Media