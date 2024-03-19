Waka Flocka Flame Wants Divorce Records Sealed After Social Media Fight

Waka Flocka Flame wants to be a little more secretive about his divorce following a nasty social media spat with his ex-wife Tammy Rivera. Moreover, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online, he asked a judge last month to seal court records related to the legal battle and for a confidentiality order to both of them to not speak about the case publicly. The "Foreva" rapper cited his and the Love & Hip Hop star's fame as a reason why, and wants their information -– including financial records -– hidden from the public. While a judge has yet to rule on this matter, a decision could emerge in the near future.

Furthermore, Waka Flocka Flame wants the judge to order him and Tammy Rivera "to refrain from discussing the proceedings and any aspect of the proceedings in the media to include but not limited to social media, print media, internet, radio, and or television media." This follows some Instagram drama between Tammy and Waka's new girlfriend Melanie, and apparently the former's daughter even got involved and defended her mother against her ex's new flame. Not only that, but this weekend, the reality TV star shared a picture of seemingly her new man with his face covered, so they both have new boo drama to deal with regarding each other.

Read More: Waka Flocka Flame Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Waka Flocka Flame & Tammy Rivera At The 2019 BET Social Awards

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 03: (L-R) Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera attend the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

For those unaware, Waka Flocka Flame filed for divorce from Tammy Rivera in Georgia in May of 2023. He said that they separated in December of 2021 after almost seven years of marriage and "lived in a bona fide state of separation since that date." In addition, the Atlanta MC said the legal split deserved entitlement because of their "irretrievably broken" marriage with "no reasonable hope of reconciliation." Their sole material asset, he argued, was their Atlanta home, something that he asked for exclusive use and possession of.

Still, the "No Hands" lyricist remarked that he'll split the profits equally with Tammy if he decides to sell it. "[Waka] asserts that the parties shall be solely liable for all debts incurred and held in their respective individual names and indemnify one another from any liabilities associated with their respective debts," the petition read while claiming they didn't share any debt. He also asked for no alimony or spousal payments for Rivera, for both to walk away with their own vehicles, and for each party to receive awards in their own accounts since they do not have a joint one. While she didn't formally respond to the divorce at press time, Tammy did say they split but were in a good space back in 2022. For more news and updates on Waka Flocka Flame, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Waka Flocka Calls Split From Tammy Rivera “Mutual”: “We Separated With Grace”

[via]