Waka Flocka Flame Wants To Be With His Woman "Foreva"

Waka Flocka Flame is not really making huge club bangers like he used to back in the early 2010s. However, he has always been someone who deserves his flowers. The South Jamaica, New Yorker fits in that category of a Chief Keef who demands respect for their underrated influence. Today, we are back covering a new single, "Foreva," which sees Waka Flocka Flame delve into his softer side.

If you hop over to his Instagram page, you will notice that he really enjoys sharing inspirational messages with his fans. Flocka has been someone who is very real about life and is trying to improve every day. Back in July of last year, he talked about how he wanted to find an incredible partner in life. Waka kept it 100 when he said, "My patience is limited for various reasons and I been thru way too much to settle."

Listen To "Foreva" By Waka Flocka

That tone and outlook on dating might have bled into his newest track "Foreva." This Valentine's Day-inspired single is all about Flocka wanting to be with his love interest through thick and thin. The track is receiving tons of praise from fans under the YouTube video, as well as on IG. Anthony Fantano, aka theneedledrop, even wrote "happy valentine's day" under the lyric video.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Foreva," by Waka Flocka Flame? Is this his best single over the last year or so? Do you think this is part of an album rollout or just a single? Does he deserve more praise for being an influential rapper? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Waka Flocka Flame. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look me in my face, wanna take my place

Say I keep my word, I do what I say

Do the time, when it come to us

Bonnie and Clyde, we gon' ride with the windows up

Swerve, swerve, his and hers, jump off the curb

Put 'em in the dirt if they mess with you up on the surf

