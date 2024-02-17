solo single
- SongsKILLY’s Auto-tuned Style Is All Over New Single “GLEE”The Canadian knows how to bring the hype tracks. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDDG Is "Going To The Top" On His Latest SingleIs this any improvement from his last single? By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRuss Is Looking To Bury His Inner Demons On "In The Dirt"Russ improves on upon his last effort "Drives."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsCentral Cee Goes Full R&B On "I Will"This is Cee's first track of 2024. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSmino Has Flows For Days On "Mister Misfit But Ain't Missed A Fit In Months"The St. Louis rapper is so versatile. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Yachty Channels Playboi Carti On "Something Ether"Everything from the visuals to the beat sounds like something from "Whole Lotta Red."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMGK Reveals Painful Truths About His Life On "Don't Let Me Go"MGK is an open book on his first song of 2024. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsG-Eazy Raps Over Saweetie's "Tap In" With "All I Wanna Do"Eazy brings the signature West Coast vibes. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs03 Greedo Drops Impassioned Verse On New Single "Still In Shocc"03 is not playing around on this one. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKodak Black Drops Some Crazy Bars On "Shampoo"Sometimes, Kodak just writes the oddest lines. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNBA YoungBoy's Relentless Single Run Continues With "No Time"YB is not trying to waste the most precious asset on people who do not deserve it. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsGlaive Is Getting Ready For New LP With "I Don't Really Feel It Anymore"glaive might be on to something with his next LP. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsTierra Whack Drops Somber "27 CLUB" Ahead Of Her Debut AlbumThis is a massive contrast in tone compared to "SHOWER SONG."By Zachary Horvath