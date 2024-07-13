Finesse2tymes Drops Raunchy Single "Pretty Ricky"

Finesse2tymes is going through it mentally as of late, but this "Pretty Ricky" track comes across his beacon of sunlight. It is sexually charged and loose, as he raps about finding a younger woman who claims she is "23". However, he affirms that she is more mature for her age, and it is why she likes going for the more seasoned men out there. The Memphis, Tennessee rapper is totally down for this sort of arrangement and is willing to give her the world and have her be his queen. This track comes off the heels of several singles released by the prolific MC. Finesse2tymes began the year with the recently released B.G. of Hot Boys fame on "Gangsta Vybes (Ganagstafied)". However, the big-time collaborations would continue right after that with the Rick Ross-assisted "Fat Boy".
However, the big-time collaborations would continue right after that with the Rick Ross-assisted "Fat Boy". He would restart his streak in March with a stretch of three solo singles. Those were "Thought It Was Over", "Letter to the Devil", and "Mixed Feelings". Project wise, Finesse2tymes is still working with his most recent one being 90 Days Later, a March 2023 release. While nothing seems to be in the works officially, there is a good chance that a new album is on the horizon. But while fans wait to hear that news, Finesse is trying to launch a challenge in the meantime. The #PRETTYRICKYCHALLENGE is the rapper's attempt at creating a viral dance trend, as the person with the best moves gets $1,000. Contestants have 24 hours to submit their entries and Finesse will be selecting his winner at noon on July 14.