memphis rap
- SongsGloRilla Is Unstoppable On "Yeah Glo!"Glo has a slapper on her hands. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicHow Three 6 Mafia & Memphis Embraced Horror MoviesMemphis's rap scene played a huge role in the rise of horrorcore. By Demi Phillips
- SongsHitkidd Drops Female Rap Posse Cut Single, "You The Type"The "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" producer tapped Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for another lady-led Memphis banger.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo's Funeral, Wants To "Keep Representing" HerMemphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the "F.N.F." hitmaker are keeping the city's musical legacy alive.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsClay "Krucial" Perry III Delivers "Switches" With NLE ChoppaTwo Memphis MC together on a track results in melodic flows paired with cavernous production on "Switches."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentGloss Up Details The Female Rap Scene In Memphis & “Don’t Play With Me” For “On The Come Up”Quality Control artist Gloss Up introduces herself for HotNewHipHop's "On The Come Up."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureNew Pop-Up Museum Set To Honor Young DolphThe museum tour is set to kick off on January 13 in New York City, before hitting other major cities in the U.S.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicMan Charged With Murder Of Rapper Snootie WildThe Memphis rapper was killed last February in Houston after a roadside altercation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGrove Hero & Lil Migo Fight At AirportLil Migo is signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label, while Grove Hero is a Young Dolph affiliate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsYungeen Ace & EST GEE Team Up For "Gang Nem"The fiery cut comes from Ace's newest album "Survivor Of The Trenches," his second of the year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentFinesse2Tymes Talks New Mixtape, "90 Days," Overcoming Grudges & The Value Of FreedomThe Memphis-born rhymer isn't taking his newfound freedom for granted. Check out all he has to say about his latest project in our new interview.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesFinesse2tymes Makes His Mark With "90 Days" MixtapeCheck back later for our exclusive interview with the Memphis-born rapper regarding his new project.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMoneybagg Yo Concert Disrupted By BrawlEven while people were fighting in the front row, Moneybagg kept his show going.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsFinesse2tymes Drops Off "Summo" Single, Announces "90 Days" MixtapeThe rising star out of Memphis has had a seriously impressive year, and he's only just getting started.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsFinesse2tymes Is Feeling "Humble" On His Latest Release: StreamThe song follows the Memphis native's link up with Gucci Mane last week on "Gucci Flow."By Hayley Hynes