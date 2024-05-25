Key Glock Is Keeping Fans Fed With "Q Dogz"

While Kendrick Lamar and Drake have definitely been the main characters during May, Key Glock is not too far behind them. The Young Dolph protege continues be as hot as anyone due to the quality of his singles this month. Fans are definitely still hungry for a new album, especially after how great Glockoma 2 was. But do not take what Key Glock is doing for granted at this moment in time.

According to a press release, the reason for the Memphis, Tennessee rapper consistently dropping over these last 24 days is because of a pre-planned schedule. Sources close to him are calling this the May Takeover, which is seeing him drop five songs during the fifth month of the calendar. "Q Dogz" clocks in as the third entry and it is definitely up for the best out of the tracks we have gotten. For those who are not aware, his previous efforts include "The Greatest" and "F*** Around & Find Out."

Listen To "Q Dogz" By Key Glock

"Q Dogz" is Key Glock taking the intimidating and braggadocious approach. Even though he is rapping about grisly violence, there are some introspective bars laced throughout too. His definition of living a fulfilling life is being there for his daughter and making as much money as possible. But he is also making it clear to not take his soft side as a weakness. "How dare these f*** n****s to call out me? (Dang, the f***? Fah, fah) / How dare these f*** n****s try somethin'? / N****s rappin' 'bout bodies, ain't gone one (Nah)." These lyrics have extra credibility, especially with the haunting instrumental backing it. Glock's takeover is not just narrowed to this month, but he continues to be impressive with still one week to go.

What are your thoughts on "Q Dogz" by Key Glock? Is this his best song as of late, why or why not? Do you think he is the hottest rapper right now, why or why not? Does this get you excited for his next project? Does he have one of the best sets of ears for beats? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Key Glock. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, my lil' n****s steppin' like some Q Dogs (Woo)

Get money and my daughter the only thing that makes me cool off (Yeah)

Ayy, they say life is short, b**** (B****), that's why my money too tall (Run up)

Tryna run away from this switch, n**** (Fah, fah, fah, fah, fah, fah)

F*** around, knock his shoe off (Fah, fah, fah, fah), yeah, yeah (Yeah)

