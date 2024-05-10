Key Glock Says "The G Stands For Greatest" On Latest Single

After the tragic loss of Young Dolph, it seems that the proverbial baton has been passed to Key Glock. The 26-year-old Memphis MC soaked up so much knowledge from the "old man" and now he has become one of, if not the best, from the city. That statement can be backed up from the slew of singles and remixes "Mr. Glock" has put out. One track that we can add to the stacked list of releases is his latest offering, "The Greatest."

This single follows up on renditions of the Glockoma 2 (Deluxe) banger "Let's Go," which has quickly become a fan favorite. Over the last several weeks, Glock brought an EDM remix with Alok, and a fire posthumous verse from his mentor. "The Greatest" sees the aggressive spitter flex his muscles and boast about his skills. He sets the tone right from the jump, saying, "Yuh, they call me Glock and the G stand for "Greatest" (Yuh)."

Listen To "The Greatest" By Key Glock

Over the thumping BandPlay beat, Glock brings a slippery flow that feels reminiscent of something Offset would lay down. But it does not feel like a blatant rip off by any means. "The Greatest" could be a single for the long awaited Glocktober tape, which was teased late last year. We had belief that Key was going to drop the tape in October based on the title, the color scheme for the single cover arts, and that he was dropping the singles during that month. However, we are still waiting, and hopefully it drops sooner than later.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "The Greatest" by Key Glock? Is this one of his stronger releases as of late, why or why not? Do you think he is gearing up for Glocktober still, or something new? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Key Glock. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yuh, they call me Glock and the G stand for "Greatest" (Yuh)

Married to money, told her, that I'm taken (Yuh)

Cutthroat the gang, better yet, we the Navy (Yuh, yuh, yuh, yeah)

And b****, Im that n****, "Let the BandPlay"

It ain't no debatin' (YEAH!)

F*** it, I might bulletproof the Mercedes (F*** it)

