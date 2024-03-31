Key Glock Turns To DJ Alok For A Dance Remix Of "Let's Go"

Key Glock is one of the top-flight Memphis rap talents right now. One thing about him is that you are going to get consistency at the highest level. He might be a top-five trap rap artist right now, and certainly from his hometown. Every album of his is filled to the brim with bangers, especially his most recent effort. In 2023, Mr. Glock put out Glockoma 2, a sequel to his 2018 project. Surprisingly though, the deluxe version gave us its biggest hit. With "Let's Go" being such a huge success, Key Glock has recruited Alok for a remix to turn house parties into ragers.

Alok is one of the most popular DJs in the world, with the Brazilian raking in over 30 million monthly listeners. He specializes in dance/EDM music and has been in the business since 2018. Glock has really been marketing "Let's Go" very well, especially with its John Wick-inspired music video. With his connections and love for the track, it only made sense to bring a new version to fruition.

Listen To "Let's Go (Alok Remix)" By Key Glock & Alok

What is good about this "Let's Go (Alok Remix)" is that it keeps a similarly dark tone like the original does. It is not overproduced, or drowning is wub bass either. It is a nice balance between dark and upbeat at the same time. There is a chance it will not do as well as like a "Goosebumps - Remix" with HVME, for example. But it does its job and pretty effectively in our opinion.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Let's Go (Alok Remix)," by Key Glock and Alok? Do you prefer this version or the original, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Do you think we have a new project coming soon from the Memphis rapper? Is this the best song of his career? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Key Glock. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

