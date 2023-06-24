Memphis rapper Key Glock has dropped off a new, deluxe edition of his 2023 LP Glockoma 2. Glockoma 2 (Deluxe) follows the original’s release in February, as well as the 2018 release of the series’ first installment, Glockoma. Earlier this week, Key Glock shared his single from the album, “Presidential Rolex,” alongside an accompanying music video.

He packs a punch with Glockoma 2 (Deluxe), providing fans with eight new tracks on the Tay Keith-produced LP. It notably includes zero guest features, as referenced on the track “F*ck A Feature.” After dropping Glockoma 2, he toured in support of the album alongside TiaCorine, Kenny Muney, and Jay Fizzle. The tour featured over 30 stops across the U.S., with notable dates in Queens, Chicago, Detroit, and more. Key Glock has previously worked with the likes of Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, Denzel Curry, Babyface Ray, and more.

Key Glock’s New Deluxe Edition

Following Glockoma 2, Key Glock spoke to Esquire about his cousin, Young Dolph, who was murdered in 2021. He revealed that Young Dolph laid a strong foundation for his success, which he says “really just happened out of the blue.” “It wasn’t even a plan,” he told the outlet, “I got into some trouble. I got incarcerated. And then close to the time for me to come home, my auntie was married to Young Dolph’s uncle. She told him, ‘You know, Key doing his thing… He just reached out to me and it went from there.”

The rapper went on to discuss his own personal philosophy, explaining how, “No matter what it was. Music or just everything in life,” he goes by his own rules. He continued, telling the outlet, “You know, I don’t mean to disrespect anybody. It’s just how I move. Play by my own rules.”

Tracklist:



1. Sucker Free

2. Let’s Go

3. No Hook

4. Penny

5. MaMa Said

6. Presidential Rolex

7. Lean Habits

8. Last Man Standing

9. Dirt

10. Work

11. Randy Orton

12. Chromosomes

13. 2 For 1

14. Pop My Sh*t

15. Designer Down

16. From Nothing

17. Key Rex

18. In & Outta Town

19. F*ck Dat Sh*t

20. Money Over Hoes

21. Ratchet

22. Homicide Gvng

23. F*ck A Feature