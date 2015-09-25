Born on the South Side of Chicago and raised in notoriously known Castalia Heights neighborhood in South Memphis, Young Dolph emerged in the urban music scene and amassed a large dedicated fan base.

Dolph grew up in a hectic environment, surrounded by drugs and alcohol, but that never completely defined him. He always had a passion for music, but it wasn’t until his peers recognized his talent and suggested that he take rap seriously. Eventually his hustle mentality and creativity led him to consistently dropping mixtape after mixtape. With authentic punch lines and stern club bangers, he created his own lane of High Class Street Music.

On the strength of releasing consistent quality mixtapes, Dolph became one of the only independent musicians to have multiple Top 20 records with Preach and California and Top 40 records with “Make the World Go Around” and “Pulled Up.” Yet to release an album, the success Dolph has gained from his mixtapes have led to collaborations with some of the most influential artists in hip-hop including 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Young Jeezy, and Rick Ross. In 2015, Dolph headlined his own tour selling out throughout the country.