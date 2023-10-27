Key Glock
- MusicTiaCorine "Almost There" ReviewTiaCorine’s major label debut is a step in the right direction. By Demi Phillips
- StreetwearQuavo, Key Glock & Jim Jones Came To Impress At Paris Fashion WeekA whole slew of rappers made it for the most fashionable time to be alive, and it was great to see them show each other some love.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKey Glock Shares Cinematic Music Video For "Let's Go"Actress Alix Lapri makes an appearance.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicTyler, The Creator Busts Some Moves Out For Key Glock's "Let's Go": WatchTyler shows love to one of Key Glock's biggest bangers. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTay Keith Hints At Dropping A Full Project With Key Glock: "We Got So Much Unreleased In The Vault"Two of traps best could create a classic if they wanted to. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKey Glock Mourns Death Of The Glock Firearm Company's Founder & EngineerIt's rare that a big artist goes to these lengths to honor those that inspired their namesake, but the Memphis MC's roots run deep.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2023From Veeze to Kelly Moonstone to groutherapy. and many more, we couldn't be happier about being proven wrong about these gems.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKey Glock Responds To Sleazy Backstage Note AccusationsOne Key Glock fan claims to have gone backstage at a recent show, allegedly finding a note telling visitors that if they're not interested in "f*cking or sucking," they should get lost. By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRemembering Young Dolph: His Seven Biggest HitsIt’s been two years since the Memphis-born star was taken from us. By Demi Phillips
- MusicKey Glock Shares Statement On The Anniversary Of Young Dolph's DeathDolph was tragically murdered two years ago today.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsKey Glock Spits A Fire Freestyle On Bad Bunny's "MONACO"Key Glock does this Bad Bunny beat justice. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKey Glock Proves There Is Only "One Me"We are still waiting on the release date for "Glocktober."By Zachary Horvath