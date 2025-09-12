BIA is currently preparing her debut album "BIANCA" that's due out on October 10. Early features include Young Miko and now Key Glock.

I rip thе n**** (Yeah), all these b*tches on my pickup (Yeah) Shoot first, no dribler, these n****s always talkin' pillows Hard to sing like SZA , like young, I'm about my business Yeah, they know what's up 'cause I never gave a fizzler All a n**** knows it's gonna get his damn bread Don't go against the gram, they takin' off they damn heads

We have received projects from the "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY" multi-hyphenate, though, which are 2020's FOR CERTAIN and 2023's REALLY HER. But both were more EP-length offerings. BIANCA, based on the other tasters in "ONE THING" and "BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR," will be her most daring body of work to date.

