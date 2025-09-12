BIA is showcasing another lane that she can tap into whenever on "DADE." It's the third official offering from her forthcoming debut album BIANCA which is coming on October 10. For context, the Boston rapper has been dropping music professionally since 2016.
We have received projects from the "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY" multi-hyphenate, though, which are 2020's FOR CERTAIN and 2023's REALLY HER. But both were more EP-length offerings. BIANCA, based on the other tasters in "ONE THING" and "BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR," will be her most daring body of work to date.
"ONE THING" had a bit of a dancehall flair, whereas the latter was an extremely raunchy party banger. But "DADE" takes into Southern hip-hop territory, particularly, the Memphis region. It's mostly noticeable with BIA's flow on the chorus, which is a direct reference to Project Pat's iconic flow.
Giving this track some more credentials is Key Glock, who continues the drawn-out delivery at the start and end of his verse. There's some solid chemistry between these two first-time collaborators, we just wish it wasn't so abbreviated.
Maybe, there's an extended recording out there that will take this version's place. But still, it's a solid banger for the 15-song tracklist. Check out "DADE" with the audio link below.
BIA & Key Glock "DADE"
Quotable Lyrics:
I rip thе n**** (Yeah), all these b*tches on my pickup (Yeah)
Shoot first, no dribler, these n****s always talkin' pillows
Hard to sing like SZA, like young, I'm about my business
Yeah, they know what's up 'cause I never gave a fizzler
All a n**** knows it's gonna get his damn bread
Don't go against the gram, they takin' off they damn heads