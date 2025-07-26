BIA Pays Tribute To A Lauryn Hill Classic With "ONE THING"

BIA is lowering the decibels and turning up the volume on the messaging with her latest single "ONE THING."

BIA is taking a tasteful page out of Lauryn Hill's book for her newest single, "ONE THING." If the title doesn't give it away, listen to the bridge. But if you want the answer right now, the Boston, Massachusetts femcee is interpolating the Fugees icon's classic "Doo Wop (That Thing)."

The messaging is also extremely similar to the genre-melding 1998 hit on this 2025 version. But instead of warning men on "ONE THNG," BIA focuses on the female perspective exclusively.

"Life I pictured in the frame, white picket-colored fences (Uh-huh) / You foul and offensive (Uh-huh), you boys is too relentless / They come to senses once I put 'em on they benches." BIA isn't known for songs like this. You go to her music to get hype or party to.

But the burgeoning rapper is showing quite a bit of versatility sonically, content wise, and vocally. We hear her bust out some singing on the aforementioned bridge, and it breaks up the song quite nicely.

She spoke on wanting to honor Ms. Lauryn Hill and her hybrid style in a press release. "This song is my ode to Lauryn Hill. Thank you for raising the frequency for all the women & generations to come."

The production has a summery, light, island vibe to it, pulling from reggae. It makes sense given the music video was shot somewhere tropical/beachy.

Overall, it's an unexpected but pleasant surprise record from BIA and one that shows how much talent she's got at her disposal. Spin "ONE THING" below while you wait for her upcoming debut album.

BIA "ONE THING"

Quotable Lyrics:

He want that one thing from me, don't think I deserve it (Uh-uh)
I know that I'm different, I think that I'm perfect (Yes)
Look me in the mirror, I think that I'm worth it
Shoutout to my sister, she could see my vision
I lead by example, watch the steps that I been takin'
I stay on my pivot with decisions that I'm makin'

