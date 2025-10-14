BIA's 5 Biggest Hit Songs & Collabs

Cardi B’s "Pretty & Petty" verse opened with a dare: “Name five BIA songs, gun pointin’ to your head / Pow, I'm dead.” It didn’t take long for the line to circulate, captioned across algorithms. Amid the chatter, it was obvious Cardi had struck a nerve as a diss and a real question about recognition and what it takes for a woman in Rap to be remembered. It was a moment designed to sting, and it did, but it also opened a door to curiosity about what BIA has actually built.

BIA’s career didn’t erupt overnight. She spent years crafting it from the margins. Some remember her first as a cast member on Sisterhood of Hip Hop, then as a steady writer and feature artist behind the scenes, signed to Pharrell Williams. Born in Boston and of Puerto Rican and Italian descent, her cool, low-toned voice set her apart in a genre that often rewards volume over precision. What she lacked in viral antics, she made up for in calculated collaborations including a breakout verse on Russ’s "Best On Earth," a chart-climbing remix with Nicki Minaj, and a pivot alongside J. Cole. Her path hasn’t always been flashy, but it’s been consistent.

We're not here as a rebuttal to Cardi’s lyric. This is simply a record of what already exists. For those unfamiliar with BIA’s catalog, or those pretending not to be, here are five songs that made noise in the streets, moved numbers on the charts, or shifted playlist favorites while grabbing new fans. Whether you know them or not, they’re worth a second listen.

1. "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" Ft. Nicki Minaj (2021)

You don’t land a Nicki Minaj feature by accident. BIA dropped the "Whole Lotta Money" remix in July 2021, and after the original track had already gained momentum online, Nicki’s surprise verse turned it into a summer anthem. Suddenly, BIA’s nonchalant delivery was both internet-savvy and Queen of the Barbz certified.

The remix debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it BIA’s first entry on the chart. It also hit No. 1 on iTunes, with over 170 million streams to date. Further, the track thrived on TikTok, where the line “I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega” went viral as people were icing themselves out to go to their neighborhood corner stores. Stylists were quoting the song in editorials. An audience showed up to mirror BIA's fashion sense and tone.

Behind the scenes, the link-up seemed organic. BIA had previewed the track on social media, and Nicki, impressed, reached out directly. In an interview with Billboard, BIA said of Minaj, "She broke amazing records and she’s made it easier for people like me to come through and do what we do. I’m always going to give her that credit and that respect because she helped me hit another milestone in my career.” For an artist still rising, that stamp of approval shifted perception overnight.

2. "London" With J. Cole (2022)

If you didn’t know BIA could go bar-for-bar with one of the best rappers of his generation, "London" made it hard to forget. Released in April 2022 and featured on her Really Her project, the track rode a minimalist, UK-Drill–influenced beat with the same smooth precision that’s become her signature. Then J. Cole stepped in, rapping in a British accent, naming Notting Hill and Supreme, and matching her tone with respect.

The song didn’t storm the charts, but its presence was felt. Cole’s verse went viral on TikTok and Hip Hop Twitter, but it was BIA’s consistency that anchored the record. She didn’t switch up to meet him. He met her where she already was. That reversal of dynamics, a male artist adapting to her sound, not the other way around, was subtle but significant.

3. "Best On Earth" (Russ Feat. BIA) (2019)

Rihanna posted it on Instagram. That was the spark. One clip of her lip-syncing to "Best on Earth," and suddenly BIA’s voice was everywhere. The track was officially Russ’s and dropped in 2019, but it was BIA’s calm and hyper-confident verse that became the moment. Moreover, while this wasn’t her debut, it was her arrival. The song peaked at No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually went Platinum. For an artist without a major label rollout or mainstream radio push, that kind of traction meant something. BIA wasn’t trying to sound like anyone else and stayed in her unique pocket.

The collaboration itself reportedly came from Russ reaching out directly. He’d heard her music and respected the style. "Me and Russ really linked up in real life," BIA told Revolt of the collaboration. "I always feel that’s how you get the best features, when you link with people and catch a vibe."

4. "Cover Girl" (2020)

She walked into the verse like she owned the room, and she did. "Cover Girl" dropped in 2020 on her For Certain EP, and while it isn’t BIA’s most streamed song, it might be her most distilled. There weren't any features or a hook designed for the algorithm. Just her low, unfazed, voice stylizings. like a closed-door luxury showroom. “Okay take me out to Barney's if you proud of me / I like baguettes, I like Pateks.” If you know, you know.

The track became a slow-burn anthem across beauty circles and streetwear timelines. TikTok clips leaned into the beat’s minimalism. Instagram influencers synced it to lip gloss routines and fit checks. "It was one of the songs I did while I was independent still," said BIA. "It was a point where I had to reinvent myself. I’m really grateful I had such good friends to pull me out of that creative slump, keep me motivated and keep me active and creative."

5. "Skate" (2020)

BIA's "Skate" was released on the deluxe version of For Certain in 2020, and it finds BIA at full speed. The beat claps hard and the lyrics leave no room for decoration. It’s all motion with bars like, “If we talking 'bout these levels, I'm the highest in my rank / I'm so thirsty for this money, I sell water to a saint.” No time for theatrics, just momentum.

This one never broke into mainstream charts, but "Skate" became a fan favorite in BIA’s catalog. The track moved heavy in underground circles and playlist rotations with faster bars and a presence that didn’t flinch. Again, there was no rollout, no hook to bait social media feeds, but a song that landed and showed BIA on offense. It reminded people what she’d already proven—that BIA doesn’t necessarily need a feature or a cosign to carry a track.