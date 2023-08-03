Bia “Really Her” EP Review

BIA is thriving in the current landscape of hip hop, where many women are dominating the space. She has carved out her own lane and is now incredibly successful. Hailing from Medford, Massachusetts, BIA started her career on the reality TV series Sisterhood of Hip Hop before signing to Pharrell’s label. Her first prominent feature on a song was alongside her label boss and J Balvin for the hit single “Safari” back in 2016. BIA has since increased her visibility, collaborating with her contemporaries and legends alike. She has worked with Russ for the Platinum-selling “Best on Earth” and reached mainstream success with “Whole Lotta Money” featuring Nicki Minaj on the remix. As she continues to ascend to greater heights in her career, BIA is capitalizing on her momentum with her latest EP, Really Her.

Further, BIA has established her sound in recent years. Her most successful songs utilize her signature nonchalant flow over a simple 808 pattern. Really Her sees BIA showcasing her versatility in a new way, utilizing a unique delivery over various beats and tempos.

She Showcases Her Versatility

Over some bass-heavy production, BIA starts the project strong on “Big Business,” rapping about leveling up in her career. Setting the tone, the project gets even better. BIA sounds tough yet composed on “Millions” and is playful on “Don’t Tell.” These songs fit within her sonic wheelhouse, but she keeps things more traditional on “Four Seasons.” In that song, she spits over a simple loop with a straightforward delivery. Arguably her best lyrical performance on the EP, BIA flexes her lyrical muscles, spitting clever bars like, “Athletes in my DM, wish they baby mama see ’em / That’s the type of money I pay in per diem.” BIA’s voice is more commanding on “Four Seasons” than on other songs. She displays a range that encompasses club-ready bangers and skillful tracks without hooks.

BIA’s voice and flow complement a variety of tempos on Really Her, but she makes an awkward attempt at a dancehall record on “Oh No.” Unfortunately, her flow just does not mesh well with that tempo, which is surprising considering how good she has sounded over similar beats before. The attempt is commendable but ultimately falls flat. There is also the song “I’m That B*tch,” which boldly flips Missy Elliott’s “She’s a B*tch.” With the help of Timbaland, BIA puts a drill spin on the ‘90s classic, floating over the production. She may sound good, but the song does not do its sample justice. Still, the homage to Missy Elliott’s song assisted by its original producer is respectable.

BIA Polishes Her Skills

BIA found her voice on 2020’s For Certain, which she has since continued to develop on her latest releases and guest features. Her rap style may be simplistic, but she shows she can hold her own with the best on “London” with J. Cole. Easily the best song on the EP, the previously-released single sees BIA at her best. She delivers tough bars with her signature flow while also being playful with the ad-libs. The knocking instrumental is menacing but not too overpowering, allowing BIA to step her game up. Weaving in references to London, she flexes, “Chrome Hearts socks in sandals / Mans outside in Crocs in shambles.”

What really encourages her to bring her best bars to the song is J. Cole’s jaw-dropping verse, which dazzles with clever punchlines and impressive rhyme schemes. He sticks to the concept, crafting witty bars with British slang. He raps, “Yummy, they got no more bread, they’re crummy.” Cole also seamlessly transitions into a British accent, twisting words ever so slightly so that it creates a double entendre. While J. Cole steals the show, his style contrasts significantly with BIA’s, making a well-balanced song. “London” is a prime example of how BIA polished her skills on Really Her.

Conclusion

Really Her is some of BIA’s most exciting material yet. Her latest EP is a step in the right direction compared to her previous works. This collection of songs may not be the most inventive, but the tracklist is varied, and she shines over the beats. Songs like “Millions,” “For Seasons,” and “London” include some of the best rapping from BIA yet. Overall, Really Her is an admirable effort from one of the most exciting stars to rise from Massachusetts. The EP’s short run-time adds replay value, with most songs barely exceeding the two-minute mark. BIA hones in on her style while trying others. She showcases her versatility and develops her skills, exciting listeners as she readies her proper debut album.

