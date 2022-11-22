Bia
- MusicBIA Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore BIA's journey in the music industry, her challenges, achievements, and an insight into her net worth as of 2024.By Jake Skudder
- Music VideosBIA Drops Visuals For "FALLBACK," Travis Scott Pops In For A Brief Cameo: WatchTravis has made plenty of quick appearances in music videos before. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesBIA Tacks On Seven Additional Songs, Gives Us "REALLY HER (INTL DELUXE)"BIA adds seven new cuts. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj & BIA Seemingly Have Another Collab On The WayBarBIA is coming back.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsTiësto Nabs "BOTH" 21 Savage And BIA On New SingleTiësto is back with a club anthem featuring 21 Savage and Bia. By Zachary Horvath
- ReviewsBia "Really Her" EP Review"Really Her" is some of BIA’s most exciting material yet.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicCoi Leray & Bia Respond To Critics After 130 Latto Songs LeakThe leaks show Latto delivering reference tracks for songs released by Bia and Coi. The topic of who-writes-what was debated.By Erika Marie