BIA Finally Addresses Cardi B’s Brutal “Am I The Drama?” Diss

BY Caroline Fisher 1225 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BIA Addresses Cardi B Diss Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: BIA performs at the BETX Main Stage during the 2025 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
On one track from Cardi B's sophomore album, she rips BIA to shreds, targeting her appearance, career, and more.

Bia has been at odds with Cardi B for a while now. Last month, she was even targeted by the New York City-born rapper on her new album Am I The Drama? In the track "Pretty & Petty," she goes off about her foe's appearance, career, and more. "Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head / Bow, I'm dead / That melatonin flow puttin' us to bed / I'm doing you a favor, Epic, run me my bread," she raps.

At the time, Bia didn't say much about the diss, and instead used the opportunity to promote her own upcoming album. The project, BIANCA, is slated for release tomorrow (October 10). "I got 16 more songs u can name," she wrote on Instagram.

During a recent chat with Hot 97, however, she finally discussed the matter further. According to her, she's not looking to get involved in a full-on feud with Cardi right now, as the femcee is currently expecting her fourth child.

Read More: Cardi B & JT Beef: A Full Timeline Of Beef

Cardi B & BIA Beef

“Girl, go enjoy your pregnancy,” she said. “I don’t want to get on your ass again, or say something that’s going to hurt your feelings, make me look like the bad guy, because I’m talking about somebody with a baby. Like, no, that’s not the energy I’m on, you know? I don’t want that to come back to me. My mother didn’t raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady.”

The beef exploded last June, when Cardi hopped online to call Bia out because she believed she was sending subliminal shots on a song. She threatened to sue her, and later, Bia debuted a diss track of her own. As for why Cardi decided to revisit the dispute, she told The Breakfast Club it all came down to her kids.

"When my kids grow up one day and they see that you mentioned them, they’re gonna ask me. ‘So what you said? What you did?’" she explained. "I’m not gonna tell my kids, ‘I felt like she took the high road cause she lost, cause people wasn’t on her side.’ Nah, I’m not saying that to my kids. I’m [gonna be] like, ‘You see how I violated?'”

Read More: Cardi B Gets Brutally Honest About Battling Depression During Pregnancy

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
BIA Uses Cardi B Diss Hip Hop News Music BIA Uses Cardi B’s Ruthless “Am I The Drama?” Diss To Her Advantage 5.5K
Cardi B Bia "Am I The Drama?" Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Reveals Why She Ripped Bia To Shreds On “Am I The Drama?” 4.0K
Cardi B Pretty And Petty Stream Songs Cardi B Drops BIA Diss "Pretty & Petty" On New Album "Am I The Drama?" 1.6K
bia cardi b Music Cardi B & BIA Are Beefing: Breaking Down The Animosity 3.9K
Comments 2