BIA Finally Addresses Cardi B’s Brutal “Am I The Drama?” Diss

Bia has been at odds with Cardi B for a while now. Last month, she was even targeted by the New York City-born rapper on her new album Am I The Drama? In the track "Pretty & Petty," she goes off about her foe's appearance, career, and more. "Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head / Bow, I'm dead / That melatonin flow puttin' us to bed / I'm doing you a favor, Epic, run me my bread," she raps.

At the time, Bia didn't say much about the diss, and instead used the opportunity to promote her own upcoming album. The project, BIANCA, is slated for release tomorrow (October 10). "I got 16 more songs u can name," she wrote on Instagram.

During a recent chat with Hot 97, however, she finally discussed the matter further. According to her, she's not looking to get involved in a full-on feud with Cardi right now, as the femcee is currently expecting her fourth child.

Cardi B & BIA Beef

“Girl, go enjoy your pregnancy,” she said. “I don’t want to get on your ass again, or say something that’s going to hurt your feelings, make me look like the bad guy, because I’m talking about somebody with a baby. Like, no, that’s not the energy I’m on, you know? I don’t want that to come back to me. My mother didn’t raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady.”

The beef exploded last June, when Cardi hopped online to call Bia out because she believed she was sending subliminal shots on a song. She threatened to sue her, and later, Bia debuted a diss track of her own. As for why Cardi decided to revisit the dispute, she told The Breakfast Club it all came down to her kids.

"When my kids grow up one day and they see that you mentioned them, they’re gonna ask me. ‘So what you said? What you did?’" she explained. "I’m not gonna tell my kids, ‘I felt like she took the high road cause she lost, cause people wasn’t on her side.’ Nah, I’m not saying that to my kids. I’m [gonna be] like, ‘You see how I violated?'”