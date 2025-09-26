BIA Uses Cardi B’s Ruthless “Am I The Drama?” Diss To Her Advantage

US rapper Bia attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 30, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
BIA made light of Cardi B's latest jabs while promoting her upcoming debut album "BIANCA," which drops next month.

Last week, Cardi B finally delivered her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? The project sees her get vulnerable on tracks like "Safe" and "Man Of Your Word," and gets ferocious on others. In "Pretty & Petty," for example, she takes several shots at her foe BIA. She goes after her appearance, career, and more.

"Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head," she raps. "Bow, I'm dead / That melatonin flow puttin' us to bed / I'm doing you a favor, Epic, run me my bread."

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club shortly after the big release, Cardi explained why she felt the need to revisit her feud with the Medford, MA-born performer. According to her, it all comes down to her children. “You mentioned my kids tryna be cute,” she began. “She did her little diss and it was trash… I could’ve [left] it at that, but everything on social media is gonna be seen."

Cardi B BIA Beef

"When my kids grow up one day and they see that you mentioned them, they’re gonna ask me. ‘So what you said? What you did?’" Cardi continued. "I’m not gonna tell my kids, ‘I felt like she took the high road cause she lost, cause people wasn’t on her side.’ Nah, I’m not saying that to my kids. I’m [gonna be] like, ‘You see how I violated?'”

Fans have been patiently waiting to see if and when BIA would respond, and now, it looks like she's done just that. Instead of hitting back with scathing tweets, however, she decided to take the opportunity to do a bit of self promotion.

In an Instagram post shared today, she promoted her upcoming debut album BIANCA, which is slated for release on October 10. "I got 16 more songs u can name 😜," she wrote in her caption.

