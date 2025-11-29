Metro Boomin Calls Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef "WWE"

Metro Boomin had a pretty nasty beef with Drake, and Kendrick Lamar's verse on his "Like That" collab with Future set off a war between the two rap titans. But for someone like the producer who allegedly had stakes in this fight, it's surprising to hear him treat it as sheer kayfabe.

During a recent interview with Streetz 94.5 caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he answered a question about the infamous clip of him laughing at a fan in his crowd who shouted Drizzy's "make some drums" diss at him. Metro apparently didn't take the feud too seriously, which is a very curious statement for fans on both sides to hear.

"Nah, man, it's WWE, man," he remarked. "It's WWE exactly. You know, I still grew up from that era, that's what it was. Before the Internet was what it is now, where it's personal and fans taking sides."

Elsewhere during the interview, Metro Boomin was also asked about being on Complex's recent list of the most streamed rap collab albums on Spotify. Ironically, Drake's Her Loss collab album with 21 Savage tops the list, and the 6ix God's Future collab mixtape is also on there. The St. Louis beat maker and Savage appear four times total on the list.

"It's so crazy, me and him were on the phone the other day and he mentioned that," Metro expressed, as caught by ZADCOZZY on Twitter. However, he didn't really talk much about The Boy or about Kendrick during this segment.

Read More: Metro Boomin Shares Official Statement After Being Cleared Of All Sexual Assault Claims

Metro Boomin Drake Beef

This wouldn't be Metro Boomin's only Kendrick Lamar and Drake comment recently, although this one is not directly related. Rather, he clapped back at a fan who blamed him for the latter's beef with Future. "cry me a river f**k boy," Metro told the distraught fan.

As for the reason why Metro Boomin and Drake fought, there are various theories. The main one is that the latter disrespected the former's mother's passing by asking for a beat, but there are conflicting accounts on exactly what happened. So take that with a grain of salt.