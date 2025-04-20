Chelsea Cotton, Metro Boomin's Girlfriend, Reignites Drake Beef With "Nokia"-Driven Instagram Post

Chelsea Cotton, the longtime girlfriend of producer Metro Boomin, quietly reignited public curiosity with a brief Instagram Story featuring Drake’s song “Nokia.”

Though posted without commentary, the track selection drew immediate attention across social media, largely due to the strained and very public fallout between Metro and the Toronto rapper.

Once creative allies responsible for chart-topping records like “Jumpman,” Metro and Drake have grown distant in recent years. That tension reached a peak when Drake released “Family Matters,” a pointed track in which he alleged infidelity involving Cotton and one of his associates.

Metro responded swiftly, denouncing the claim and defending Cotton’s integrity. His post suggested not only disbelief in the accusations but also loyalty to their longstanding relationship.

Yet while Metro Boomin stood firm in her defense, he faced his own swirl of controversy. Around the same time, claims surfaced linking him romantically to influencer Shomari Amere.

Screenshots and whispered speculation alleged a pregnancy, but Metro has not acknowledged the matter publicly. The silence added weight to the ongoing speculation and left fans parsing every digital gesture from both him and Cotton for meaning.

Metro Boomin's Chelsea Cotton & Drake

That’s why Cotton’s decision to share “Nokia” didn’t go unnoticed. Released as part of Drake’s “Scary Hours 3,” the track is rich with moody production and introspective lyrics.

It's a song that speaks of longing and distance, of strained ties and unresolved tension. Whether her post was meant as a subtle tribute to Drake’s craftsmanship or as an indirect response to the allegations remains unclear. The ambiguity only deepened the intrigue.

To some, the moment felt like a quiet act of defiance. Others read it as an emotional detachment from the feud—a woman expressing herself through music without choosing sides.

But the song’s appearance, given the circumstances, became more than just a playlist update. It became a message—coded or not—woven into the fabric of a complicated public saga.

In today’s celebrity landscape, where personal narratives unfold in curated fragments, even a song choice carries weight. Cotton’s post didn’t resolve anything. It didn’t need to.