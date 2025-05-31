Metro Boomin' Wants To Produce New Theme Songs For WWE Superstars, Jacob Fatu & More React

Metro Boomin has popped up on WWE programming a lot throughout 2024-2025. Triple H signed him to the company in 2025.

WWE's Paul "Triple H" Levesque era has subemerged itself in hip-hop culture to create a lucrative bond with the biggest names in the genre who were longtime fans of the product such as Metro Boomin'.

On Friday (May 30), multiple outlets have reported on Metro gearing up to produce new entrance themes for a variety of WWE superstars. Metro and various superstars hints at the St. Louis superproducer to create new theme songs for new stars such as Bronson Reed, and Jacob Fatu.

Jacob Fatu shared his excitement for working with Metro Boomin after the producer mentioned a desire to turn up the Samonian Werewolf's theme song. Metro tweeted, "Imagine if I did a turnt up theme for Jacob Fatu.. He’s one of my favorite right now by far!!."

Fatu immediately replied: "@MetroBoomin MIX WIT SOME HYPHY IN IT [100 emoji] YADDIMEAANNNN [exclaimation emoji]."

Metro Boomin' WWE

Although he’s been a fan since childhood, Metro Boomin’s relationship with the WWE began in 2024. Metro hosted the promotional company’s Pay-Per-View event, Bad Blood, held in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Former WWE champion Cody Rhodes would collaborate with Metro Boomin on a promo trailer for the event.

The announcement received heavy praise across social media. "Finally," tweets an X user. "The rock genre is cool but we need something like that old Mark Henry x Three 6 Mafia fire. Even Stephanie had a fire song."

Excited for a Jacob Fatu and Metro collaboration, another fan tweets, "Jacob Fatu’s music is about to go CRAZY."

Looking back the WWE's legendary aggression era, fans hope the superstar's theme songs receive a remix treatment. "I hope it's something more or less like a modern WWF aggression, where it's remixes of themes instead of new themes entirely especially for already cool themes like Bianca and Seth Rollins," tweets a fan.

Outside of WWE and Hip Hop, Metro Boomin' is working on the score for the next installment in the Spiderverse franchise, Spider-Man: Beyonce The Spider-Verse, set for 2027. Metro produced the two previous films' soundtracks with features by 21 Savage, Post Malone, and Swae Lee.


